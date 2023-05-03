Conning Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. 949,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,375. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

