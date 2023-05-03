Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

