Conning Inc. Sells 15,578 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,400. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

