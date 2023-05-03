Conning Inc. Sells 498,488 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,488 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,602. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.