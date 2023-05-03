Conning Inc. Sells 498,488 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,488 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $26,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 423,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.