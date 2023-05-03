ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,047. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

