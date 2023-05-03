Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,000.01

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,000.01 and last traded at $1,990.00, with a volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,953.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,819.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,671.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.