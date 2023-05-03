Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,697.43

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,697.43 and last traded at C$2,693.81, with a volume of 4884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,651.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,750.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2,471.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,260.21.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 82.201491 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

