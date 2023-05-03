Contrasting Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) and Its Rivals

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cognition Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -49.70% -39.72% Cognition Therapeutics Competitors -4,287.04% -143.95% -40.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A -$21.40 million -1.79 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors $700.18 million $87.49 million -2.97

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cognition Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors 1035 4096 11172 172 2.64

Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.54%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.33%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

