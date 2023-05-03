Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.98% of Enovis worth $86,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

