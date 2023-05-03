Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 149,516 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,516 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $156,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,568. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

