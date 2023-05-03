Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 16,340 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 7.68% of Winnebago Industries worth $123,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

WGO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. 122,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

