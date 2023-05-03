Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 255,140 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $36,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

VREX stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 407,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,101. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

