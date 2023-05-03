Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 69,286 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 3.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.50% of AerCap worth $358,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,216,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 198,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,082. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

