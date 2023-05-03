Cooke & Bieler LP Buys Shares of 6,486,923 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,486,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,079,000. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.40% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 363,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.