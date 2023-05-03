Cooke & Bieler LP Has $52.46 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 271,810 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.23% of Air Lease worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE AL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,721. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

