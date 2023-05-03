Cooke & Bieler LP Has $57.10 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,297 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.42% of FirstCash worth $57,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $77,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $104.75.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.