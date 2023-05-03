Cooke & Bieler LP Has $69.05 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,021 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $69,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

