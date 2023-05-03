Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.66% of Hanesbrands worth $147,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

HBI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 4,442,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,971,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

