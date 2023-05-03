Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 56,250 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.08% of Unilever worth $97,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 730,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

