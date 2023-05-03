CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,778,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Price Performance

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 407,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,211. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $989.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

