Cormark Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SLF stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

