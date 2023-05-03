Cosmos Price Tops $10.82 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $69.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.82 or 0.00038296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.