Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.97 or 0.00038562 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $78.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.