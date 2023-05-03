Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST stock opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

