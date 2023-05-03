Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,008 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

