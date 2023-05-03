CPA Asset Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

