CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
Shares of PMTS opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
PMTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.