CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of PMTS opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

PMTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

