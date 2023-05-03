Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.