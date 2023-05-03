Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DHY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.
