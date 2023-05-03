Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 767,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.51. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -935.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

