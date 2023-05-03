Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $30.72

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $32.89. Criteo shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 103,224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

