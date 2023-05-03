Critical Analysis: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) versus Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.48 -$390,000.00 ($0.02) -526.74 Emmaus Life Sciences $18.39 million 0.89 -$10.63 million ($0.21) -1.52

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Emmaus Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Nature’s Sunshine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emmaus Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products -0.09% 0.62% 0.39% Emmaus Life Sciences -57.78% N/A -22.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.