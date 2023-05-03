Critical Comparison: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -18.69% -25.33% -8.69% ZW Data Action Technologies -37.32% -56.31% -38.33%

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 5 0 0 2.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and ZW Data Action Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $480.92 million 2.94 -$89.89 million ($0.60) -15.63 ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.48 -$9.79 million ($0.90) -1.96

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momentive Global beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services, Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services, Blockchain Technology, and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.