Critical Review: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 79.53 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Soluna $28.55 million 0.18 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soluna.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43% Soluna -345.80% -84.71% -54.78%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integrated Ventures beats Soluna on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment generates revenue from its mining activities. The Data Center Hosting segment operates a data center from the company’s computing facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

