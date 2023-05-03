Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $18.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

