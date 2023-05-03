Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$540.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.92 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 915,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

