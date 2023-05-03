Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.60 million.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 946,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.