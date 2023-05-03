Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of C$11.66 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

