Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2 %

CW stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

