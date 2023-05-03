CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 1,583,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

