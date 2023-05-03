CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. 3,877,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,962,935. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

