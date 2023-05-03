CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) traded down 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

CVW CleanTech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

Featured Stories

