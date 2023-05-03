CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $60,305.14 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

