CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
