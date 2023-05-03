D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.55

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.33, with a volume of 649920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

