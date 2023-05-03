DA Davidson Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SMMF opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,061 shares of company stock valued at $418,582. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

