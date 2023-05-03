Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 5.4%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Further Reading

