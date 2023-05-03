Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded up $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,767. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.91. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.