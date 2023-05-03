Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,832.11

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,832.11 ($35.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,730 ($46.60). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,730 ($46.60), with a volume of 1,580,402 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.61) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.88) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.47) to GBX 4,000 ($49.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,959.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,839.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,016.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,162.16%.

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

