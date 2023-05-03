Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 93,655 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

